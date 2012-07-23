BRIEF-Moody's: No negative rating impact on M-2 SPC Series 2005-A, 2005-E and 2005-H notes due to Credit Support Arrangement

July 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s has determined that entry into and performance of the obligations arising from an alternative credit support arrangement of UBS AG, Stamford Branch, as swap counterparty (the “Arrangement”), relating to an existing swap agreement with M-2 SPC acting for the account of the Series 2005-A, 2005-E, and 2005-H Segregated Portfolios (the “Issuer”), should not, in and of itself and at this time, result in a reduction or withdrawal of the current ratings of any outstanding Class of Notes rated by Moody’s (the“Notes”) issued by the Issuers.