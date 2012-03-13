TEXT: Fitch No Impact on Australian SF Deals from Macquarie's Downgrade

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Sydney-13 March 2012: Fitch Ratings says the downgrade on Macquarie Group Limited (MGL, ‘A-'/Stable/‘F2’) and its Australian subsidiaries has no impact on the structured finance (SF) transactions in which Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL, ‘A’/Stable /‘F1’), a subsidiary of MGL, is a counterparty.

The rating action has no impact on the structured finance transactions mentioned below as MBL remains an eligible counterparty under Fitch’s counterparty criteria.

Fitch expects counterparties in SF transactions to have the operational knowledge and capability to perform the functions for which they are contractually obligated to perform. Given that the rating of the highest rated notes in each of the transactions mentioned below is above ‘A+sf’, Fitch expects that an eligible counterparty will have a minimum Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A’ and a minimum Short-Term IDR of ‘F1’ (For more information see “ Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions” dated 12 March 2012. The counterparty criteria are currently under review and subject to an exposure draft consultation, “Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions”, dated 12 March 2012).

On 12 March, Fitch downgraded MGL’s and its Australian subsidiaries’ Long-Term IDRs and Viability Ratings (see rating action commentary on www.fitchratings.com).

The SF transactions in which MBL has a counterparty role:

As interest rate swap provider for:

Firstmac Bond Series 2-2005 Trust

PUMA Masterfund P-17

PUMA Masterfund S-6

PUMA Masterfund S-7

PUMA Masterfund S-9

Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2009

Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2008

PUMA Masterfund P-15

PUMA Masterfund P-16

As both interest rate swap provider and account bank for:

SMART Series 2009-1 Trust

SMART Series 2010-1US Trust

SMART Series 2010-2 Trust

SMART Series 2011-1US Trust

SMART Series 2011-2 Trust

SMART Series 2011-3 Trust

SMART Series 2011-4US Trust

SMART Series 2012-1US Trust