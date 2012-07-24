TEXT-Mahajan Fabrics Rated at 'Fitch B+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Mahajan Fabrics Private Limited (MFPL) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings are constrained by MFPL’s weak credit profile as visible by high net financial leverage of 7.65x and low interest coverage of 1.44x in FY12 (year end March). The ratings are also constrained by MFPL’s stressed liquidity position as reflected by the 99% working capital utilisation in FY12. The tight liquidity is a result of the working capital intensive nature of MFPL’s business.

The ratings are further constrained by MFPL’s limited operational history since its incorporation in June 2008, small size of operations, presence in the highly fragmented and competitive domestic garmenting industry and its exposure to volatile international markets and forex risks.

However, the latter is partially mitigated by the use of forward cover agreements. However, the ratings derive strength from the growth in MFPL’s revenue and EBITDA margins to INR223.67m from INR55.4m and to 4.47% from 1.16% in FY12 from FY09, respectively.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include deterioration in EBITDA leading to interest coverage below 1.20x on a sustained basis.

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include an improvement in EBITDA leading to interest coverage above 2.00x on a sustained basis.

Established in 2008, Mahajan Fabrics manufactures garments at a total installed capacity of 2.5 million pieces per annum for both the domestic and export markets. The firm reported EBITDA of INR10.66m in FY12.

MFPL’s bank facilities have also been assigned ratings as follows:

INR50m fund-based working limit: National Long-Term ‘Fitch B+(ind)’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)’

INR30m term loan: National Long-Term ‘Fitch B+(ind)'