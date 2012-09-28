TEXT-S&P Rates NZ's MARAC Insurance Ltd. 'BB+'; Otlk Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- New Zealand-based insurer MARAC Insurance Ltd. (MIL) is a joint-venture arrangement between The New Zealand Automobile Association Ltd. (NZAAL; not rated) and Heartland Financial Services Ltd. (HFSL; not rated), which is wholly owned by listed financial services group Heartland New Zealand (HNZL; not rated).

-- MIL underwrites lifestyle protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection, and distributes mechanical breakdown insurance, as well as house and contents insurance.

-- Under our group-rating methodology, we have assessed MIL as a “strategically important” subsidiary of HNZL.

-- As a result, we have assigned our ‘BB+’ financial strength and issuer credit ratings to the insurer. The rating outlook is stable.

Rating Action

On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BB+’ financial strength and issuer credit ratings to New Zealand-based insurer MARAC Insurance Ltd. (MIL). The rating outlook is stable.

Rationale

The financial strength and issuer credit ratings on MIL reflect our view of the insurer’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), as well as its strategic importance to the group of companies operating under the listed financial services group, Heartland New Zealand Ltd. (HNZL; not rated).

We consider the insurer’s SACP to be modest because of its small and concentrated earnings base, with earnings primarily sourced from sales of two insurance products to an affiliated motor vehicle dealer network in New Zealand. Factors supporting its SACP include its satisfactory risk-based capitalization, conservative asset allocation, and maintenance of a good liquidity position.

Under our group-rating methodology, we have assessed MIL as a “strategically important” subsidiary of HNZL. Consequently, its rating is capped one notch below HNZL’s group credit profile (GCP) of ‘BBB-'. HNZL’s GCP is equalized with the rating on Heartland Building Society (HBS; BBB-/Stable/--), as HBS represents the overwhelming majority of the group’s aggregate assets, liabilities, equity, and revenue.

MIL is a joint-venture arrangement between The New Zealand Automobile Association Ltd. (NZAAL; not rated), a subsidiary of The New Zealand Automobile Association (NZAA; not rated), and Heartland Financial Services Ltd. (HFSL; not rated), which is wholly owned by HNZL. The arrangement came into effect in April 2010, and each joint-venture partner owns 50%. Prior to the merger within the HNZL group in 2010, MIL was incorporated in 2005 as a wholly owned subsidiary of MARAC Financial Services Ltd. (MFSL; not rated).

We assess MIL to be strategically important to HNZL based on our view that it is highly unlikely to be sold in the medium term and that it is important to HNZL’s long-term strategy. It also has a strong, long-term commitment of support from the senior management of HNZL and NZAA. HNZL’s management appears to place high value on the partnership with NZAA, given the opportunities NZAA provides for selling HNZL’s products, in particular its banking products, through NZAA’s extensive distribution network.

We do not consider MIL to be “highly strategic” under our criteria because it operates in lines of business that we view are important but not integral to overall group strategy. HNZL’s strategy is focused on providing financial products and services to small-to-medium enterprises, the rural sector, and parts of the household sector where it has a comparative advantage. As HNZL’s mainstream business is focused on the provision of banking products and services to these customers, we do not consider MIL’s distribution of niche insurance products to primarily private motor vehicle owners to be integral to the group.

We consider NZAA’s joint ownership of MIL as having a neutral impact on the rating on MIL because NZAA views MIL to be more of a long-term investment rather than an operating division. NZAA also has a very strong balance sheet and stable profits and cash flows generated from membership dues and a range of other income streams. In addition, it has a good track record of establishing and supporting other joint ventures over the long term, including its arrangement with AA Insurance Ltd. (AAIL; A+/Stable/--). NZAA enters into such arrangements in order to leverage its distribution network and support its member base through additional product offerings and competitive membership fees.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the ratings for MIL is aligned with the stable outlook on HBS, which currently drives our view of the GCP on which the rating on MIL is based. If the rating on HBS were to be raised, MIL is likely to be upgraded. However, a downgrade on HBS may not necessarily lead to a lower rating on MIL, as it depends on the extent of the downgrade and our opinion of MIL’s insulation from the group.

The stable outlook on HBS reflects our expectation that it will improve its key asset-quality metrics, which will help abate further pressure on our assessment of its risk position; and increase its operating earnings, which will help it to maintain its capital-adequacy position. Rating stability also factors in our expectation that HBS will strengthen its business franchise as a newly formed financial institution, as it progresses its business strategies and bank license application.

Downward rating pressure on HBS is most likely to emerge from an unexpected rise in nonperforming loans or credit losses, leading to a revision of our assessment on HNZL’s risk position to “weak” from “moderate”, or a drop in its projected risk-adjusted capital ratio to less than 15%, stemming from aggressive loan growth or operating losses.

We do not expect to raise the rating on HBS in the short term. Medium-term upward rating prospects are most likely to stem from an upward revision of HBS’ business position to “moderate”. This would require the establishment of a track record that the building society has effectively implemented its key business strategies, which would translate into a strengthening of its business franchise and stability. Specific factors might include the progression of its bank license application, an improvement in its deposit reinvestment experience, and evidence of its ability to compete with other New Zealand banks on factors other than price or underwriting standards.

Our stable outlook on MIL also reflects our view that it will remain at least a strategically important subsidiary of HNZL and that its SACP will not deteriorate significantly beyond its currently modest level. We may downgrade our view of MIL’s strategic importance to HNZL if the insurer does not perform to group management’s expectations, or if there is some likelihood HNZL may divest MIL in the medium term. Alternatively, we could revise our view of its group status to “core” and equalize its rating with that on HNZL if we believe the insurer has become more integral to HNZL’s operations and strategy, and HNZL is able to exert more control than its joint ownership indicates.

On a stand-alone basis, we do not expect a positive rating movement to occur for MIL in the medium term. Higher rating prospects for MIL would depend on a sustained material improvement in its competitive position, while maintaining supportive operating performance and capital levels. There is already some tolerance for deterioration in MIL’s SACP before we would lower the rating on MIL.

