August 1 (Reuters) - The following release represents Moody’s Investors Service’s summary credit opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) and includes certain regulatory disclosures regarding its ratings. This release does not constitute any change in Moody’s ratings or rating rationale for MPC. Moody’s current ratings for MPC are: Commercial Paper (domestic currency) Rating of P-2 BACKED Senior Unsecured (domestic currency) Rating of Baa2