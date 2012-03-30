TEXT-S&P Bulletin: Marubeni Unaffected By Plan To Buy Iron Ore Int.

(The following was released by the rating agency) TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) March 30, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Marubeni Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) would not be affected by the company’s announcement that it had agreed to purchase a 12.5% stake in an iron ore interest owned by Australia-based Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd. (not rated) for approximately A$1.5 billion.

Standard & Poor’s expects the project’s mining cost to reach A$9.5 billion. We expect Marubeni to fund most of it with a project finance loan. Although iron ore prices have been falling, they remain high. If iron ore prices remain at the current levels, we believe the project will generate sufficient cash flow relative to the amount of its planned investment. On the other hand, the total investment amount is equal to approximately 15% of Marubeni’s equity capital, and Marubeni is likely to incur substantial goodwill. As such, the acquisition is likely to adversely affect the balance between Marubeni’s risk and capital, in our view. However, we believe that any potential negative effect would be within the expected range of assumptions in our current ratings on Marubeni, given that the company’s planned asset disposals are likely to restore the balance between its risk and capital.

Nevertheless, we believe that it is crucial for Marubeni to control its investments at a manageable level so that it can maintain its current creditworthiness. In the third quarter of 2011, Marubeni announced that it would increase by JPY100 billion to JPY150 billion its planned amount of JPY750 billion for new investments and loans prescribed in its three-year management plan through fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013). Marubeni’s free cash flow remained negative for three consecutive quarters after the quarter ended June 30, 2011. The company’s net debt-to-equity ratio was 2.2x as of Dec. 31, 2011, exceeding the 1.8x target laid out in its three-year management plan. Marubeni aims to reduce its net debt-to-equity ratio to 1.8x by the end of fiscal 2012 through debt reduction. Nevertheless, the rating on Marubeni may come under pressure if an increase in loans and investments and a decline in its capital lead us to believe that the company’s net debt-to-equity ratio will likely remain substantially higher than its target over the medium term.