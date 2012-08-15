FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades the rating on Matteson (Village of) IL general obligation debt to Ba1 from A2 and downgrades the villages limited tax debt certificates to Ba2 from A3; Assigns negative outlook
August 15, 2012 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades the rating on Matteson (Village of) IL general obligation debt to Ba1 from A2 and downgrades the villages limited tax debt certificates to Ba2 from A3; Assigns negative outlook

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgrades the rating on Matteson (Village of) IL general obligation debt to Ba1 from A2 and downgrades the villages limited tax debt certificates to Ba2 from A3; Assigns negative outlook

