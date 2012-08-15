BRIEF-Moody's downgrades the rating on Matteson (Village of) IL general obligation debt to Ba1 from A2 and downgrades the villages limited tax debt certificates to Ba2 from A3; Assigns negative outlook
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades the rating on Matteson (Village of) IL general obligation debt to Ba1 from A2 and downgrades the villages limited tax debt certificates to Ba2 from A3; Assigns negative outlook
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgrades the rating on Matteson (Village of) IL general obligation debt to Ba1 from A2 and downgrades the villages limited tax debt certificates to Ba2 from A3; Assigns negative outlook