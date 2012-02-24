TEXT-S&P Rates Maybank's Proposed HK$ Fixed-Rate Notes 'A-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) Feb. 24, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A-’ long-term foreign currency issue rating to the proposed issue of Hong Kong dollar 700 million fixed-rate senior unsecured notes by Malayan Banking Bhd. (Maybank; A-/Stable/A-2). We also assigned our ‘cnAA’ Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed notes.

The issue will be a drawdown under the bank’s US$2 billion multicurrency medium-term notes program (unrated). The five-year notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of Maybank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. We expect Maybank to use the proceeds from the issue for working capital, general banking, and other corporate purposes.

