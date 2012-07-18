FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Rates Maybank's Senior Unsecured Notes 'A-'
July 18, 2012 / 3:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Rates Maybank's Senior Unsecured Notes 'A-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) July 18, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A-’ long-term foreign currency issue rating to Hong Kong dollars (HK$) 600 million fixed-rate senior unsecured notes by Malayan Banking Bhd. (Maybank; A-/Stable/A-2).

We also assigned our ‘cnAA’ Greater China credit scale rating to the notes. The issue will be a drawdown under the bank’s US$5 billion multicurrency medium-term note program. The 10-year fixed-rate notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of Maybank.

They will rank equal with the bank’s other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations, and without any preference among themselves. We expect Maybank to use the proceeds from the issue for working capital, general banking, and other corporate purposes.

