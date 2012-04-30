FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch Affirms Medallion NZ Series Trust 2009-1R at 'AAAsf'
April 30, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Affirms Medallion NZ Series Trust 2009-1R at 'AAAsf'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Medallion NZ Series Trust 2009-1R, a securitisation of first-ranking New Zealand residential mortgages originated by ASB Bank Limited (‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+'). The rating action is as follows:

AUD4,000m Class A affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

The rating reflects Fitch’s view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes’ current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pool remain in line with the agency’s expectations.

“At end-March 2012, 30+ day arrears were only 0.5% of the underlying mortgage balance,” said Courtney Miller, Analyst in Fitch’s Structured Finance team. “The 12-month average annualised repayment rate is strong at 28.4%. Repayment speed has been steadily increasing since issuance in April 2009.”

Medallion NZ Series 2009-1R remains within its substitution period ending in April 2019 with no amortisation of the notes having occurred to date.

