TEXT-S&P Asgns Preliminary Ratings To Medallion Trust Series 2012-1
#Analysis
July 31, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Asgns Preliminary Ratings To Medallion Trust Series 2012-1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) July 31, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to two classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee of Medallion Trust Series 2012-1 (see list).

The preliminary ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date.

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance to 15% of the portfolio, which covers 100% of the face value of these loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the classes A and B notes.

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity facility equal to 3% of the invested amount of all notes, principal draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.

-- The availability of a A$150,000 extraordinary expense reserve funded up front to support trust expenses. This reserve will be topped up with available excess spread if drawn on.

-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap provided by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA; AA-/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.

-- The underwriting standards and centralized approval process of the seller, CBA.

A copy of Standard & Poor’s complete report for of Medallion Trust Series 2012-1 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor’s Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

The issuer has informed Standard & Poor’s (Australia) Pty Limited that the issuer will be publicly disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments that are subject to this rating report.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A AAA (sf) 690.0

B AA- (sf) 45.0

C N.R. 15.0

N.R.--Not rated.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- Australia And New Zealand Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors On Ratings, March 29, 2012

-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Cash Flow And Payment Structures Of Australian And New Zealand RMBS, June 2 ,2010

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
