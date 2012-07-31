TEXT-S&P Asgns Preliminary Ratings To Medallion Trust Series 2012-1

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) July 31, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to two classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee of Medallion Trust Series 2012-1 (see list).

The preliminary ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date.

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance to 15% of the portfolio, which covers 100% of the face value of these loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the classes A and B notes.

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity facility equal to 3% of the invested amount of all notes, principal draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.

-- The availability of a A$150,000 extraordinary expense reserve funded up front to support trust expenses. This reserve will be topped up with available excess spread if drawn on.

-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap provided by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA; AA-/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.

-- The underwriting standards and centralized approval process of the seller, CBA.

A copy of Standard & Poor’s complete report for of Medallion Trust Series 2012-1 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor’s Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

The issuer has informed Standard & Poor’s (Australia) Pty Limited that the issuer will be publicly disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments that are subject to this rating report.

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A AAA (sf) 690.0

B AA- (sf) 45.0

C N.R. 15.0

N.R.--Not rated.

