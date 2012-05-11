TEXT-S&P upgrades Melco Crown to 'BB'; Outlook stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Melco Crown’s financial performance has continued to exceed our expectations.

-- We are raising our foreign currency corporate credit rating on Melco Crown to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-'. We are also raising the issue rating on the guaranteed outstanding notes to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Melco Crown’s operating cash flow will remain strong.

Rating Action

On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd. to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-'. The outlook is stable. We also raised the issue rating on the guaranteed US$600 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 issued by MCE Finance Ltd. to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+'. At the same time, we raised our Greater China credit scale rating on Melco Crown and the notes to ‘cnBBB-’ from ‘cnBB+'.

Rationale

We upgraded Melco Crown because we expect the company to maintain its much improved operating and financial performances over the next 12 months. Melco Crown’s liquidity position further underpins the ratings. The company’s operating performance, profitability, and credit metrics have improved significantly over the past 12 months.

We raised Melco Crown’s stand-alone credit profile to ‘bb-’ from ‘b+', to reflect the company’s “fair” business risk profile and “aggressive” financial risk profile. The rating on Melco Crown is one notch higher than the stand-alone credit profile to reflect some support from Australia-based Crown Ltd. (Crown; BBB/Stable/A-2). We consider Melco Crown to be a strategically important subsidiary of Crown, based on our group rating methodology. Melco Crown is a wholly owned subsidiary of Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd. (MCE; not rated). Crown and Hong Kong-based Melco International Development Ltd. (Melco; not rated) each holds 33.43% of MCE. Standard & Poor’s takes a consolidated view when analyzing Melco Crown’s credit profile because the company is MCE’s major operating asset.

MCE’s operating and financial performance continues to exceed our expectations due to the much improved operating performance of its integrated gaming resort City of Dreams (CoD). MCE’s revenue in the first quarter of 2012 rose about 27% year over year to US$1.03 billion, and its revenue for full-year 2011 rose 45% to US$3.83 billion, which was significantly above our expectation. We expect revenue growth at 15% in 2012. Melco Crown’s operations were unaffected by the competition from a new integrated casino resort, Galaxy Macau, which opened in June 2011. The company’s ratio of total debt to EBITDA improved to 3.0x in 2011, from 4.4x in 2010, more than meeting our full-year 2011 expectation of less than 5.0x.

We raised our assessment of Melco Crown’s business risk profile to “fair” from “weak”. The company has established a solid market position at the Cotai strip and has diversified its earnings. MCE’s experience in the development and operation of the CoD resort should partly offset the execution risks associated with Studio City. Good execution of the Studio City project should further increase MCE’s product diversity and strengthen its market position in Macau. Nevertheless, we believe MCE will remain exposed to regulatory risks, including those associated with gaming license renewal, and growing competition from new casinos in Macau and across Asia. Melco Crown’s profitability could improve, in our opinion, as it focuses more on the premium mass market. The company’s EBITDA margin increased to 21.1% in 2011, from 16.4% in 2010. We expect the company to benefit from the shift in customers to Cotai from Macau Peninsula, and the growth of the mass gaming market.

We expect Melco Crown to maintain an “aggressive” financial risk profile over the next few years mainly because of the significant capital expenditure for Studio City. Our rating incorporates our expectation that the company will maintain its market position and profitability, and that it will significantly increase its borrowings to fund Studio City. In our base-case projection, and after considering MCE’s Studio City project, we expect MCE’s ratio of total debt to total capital at 45%-50% in 2012-2014, and ratio of total debt to EBITDA at or below 4x.

We rate the senior unsecured bond issue one notch below Melco Crown due to structural subordination risk. The bond issue will rank behind the US$1.2 billion senior secured bank facilities in a recovery scenario. We expect the company’s ratio of priority debt to total assets to exceed our 15% threshold over the next 12 months.

Liquidity

We assess Melco Crown’s liquidity to be “strong”, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 months, and by more than 1.0x over the next 24 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- The group’s sources of liquidity include an unrestricted cash balance of about US$1.45 billion as of March 31, 2011, and funds from operations (FFO).

-- Sources also include US$200 million in an undrawn committed revolver facility.

-- Its uses of liquidity include capital expenditure, working capital requirements, and debt repayments. As of March 31, 2011, Melco Crown has no short-term borrowings.

-- Net sources of liquidity will remain positive and the company will be in compliance with its financial covenants even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

-- Melco Crown has a good standing in the credit markets. We believe MCE is likely to use the cash balance to fund the Studio City project, expand CoD, or for new investment opportunities.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Melco Crown’s CoD casino will continue to generate strong cash flow. The outlook also reflects our expectation that Crown and Melco will maintain their close strategic relationship with Melco Crown.

We may lower the rating if MCE’s financial performance weakens, such that its ratio of total debt to EBITDA exceeds 4.5x on a sustained basis. This could happen if the market downturn is significant, MCE’s market share materially declines due to intense competition, or the group engages in aggressive debt-funded expansion. We could also lower the rating if, in our view, Melco Crown’s strategic importance to Crown diminishes significantly or MCE’s growth strategy and financial risk appetite become more aggressive.

We could raise the rating if Melco Crown prudently and effectively manages its growth strategy, including the development of Studio City, while maintaining a financial profile consistent with a higher rating. An improved financial profile would include maintaining a ratio of total debt to EBITDA of less than 3.5x and strong liquidity.

Ratings List

Upgraded To From

Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating

Foreign Currency BB/Stable/-- BB-/Stable/--

Greater China scale rating cnBBB-/--/-- cnBB+/--/--

MCE Finance Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BB- B+

Greater China scale rating cnBB+ cnBB