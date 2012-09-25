TEXT-Fitch Rates SMHL Securitisation Fund 2012-2 Final 'AAAsf'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SMHL Securitisation Fund 2012-2 final ratings as listed below. The transaction is a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential, full-documentation, mortgage loans originated by Members Equity Bank Pty Limited (ME).

AUD664m Class A1 bonds: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD80m Class A2 bonds: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD41.6m Class AB bonds: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD10.4m Class B1 bonds: not rated

AUD4m Class B2 bonds: not rated

The bonds, due July 2043, were issued by Perpetual Limited in its capacity as trustee of the fund.

At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 8,606 loans totalling approximately AUD800m. The weighted average current loan-to-value ratio is 53.2% and the weighted average seasoning is 76 months. The pool is wholly made up of fully verified documentation loans. Investment loans comprise 26% of the pool and owner-occupied borrower loans make up the remainder. Fixed-rate mortgages represent 15.2% of the pool. All loans are covered by lenders’ mortgage insurance provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited and the Commonwealth of Australia. The pool is geographically diversified, with state concentration representative of population distribution in Australia. Fitch has incorporated all the above factors in its credit analysis of the transaction.

The ‘AAAsf’ ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to the class A1 and A2 bonds are based on the 7% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate class AB, B1 and B2 bonds and the lenders’ mortgage insurance. The ratings also reflect the transaction’s cash collateral account, which is equivalent to 0.9% of the outstanding principal balance of the loans, its excess revenue reserve; the interest rate arrangements the trustee has entered into; and ME Banks mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.

The ‘AAAsf’ rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the class AB bonds is based on all the strengths supporting the class A bonds except their credit enhancement levels.

Fitch’s stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the corresponding new issue report entitled “SMHL Securitisation Fund 2012-2”, published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.