TEXT-Fitch Affirms Metrodata at 'BBB+(idn)'; Outlook Stable

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/SYDNEY, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Metrodata Electronics Tbk’s (Metrodata) National Long-Term Rating at ‘BBB+(idn)', with Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Metrodata’s sukuk ijarah bond due in July 2013 at ‘BBB+(idn)'.

The ratings reflect Metordata’s established position as Indonesia’s largest organised IT distribution and solution provider and its long-standing relationships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The ratings benefit from the company’s conservative credit metrics, including a low adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR of 0.4x at end-December 2011, adequate liquidity and low capex requirements.

Fitch expects Metrodata’s revenue to grow by high-single digits in 2012, driven by its distribution business which accounted for over 60% of revenue in 2011. The Indonesian IT industry is likely to grow by double-digits in 2012 and 2013 due to significant growth in personal computer penetration. Fitch believes that Metrodata distributes an average of 20% of IT products sold in the country by OEMs including Dell Inc. (Dell, ‘A’/Stable), Hewlett-Packard Company (HP, ‘A’/Negative), Lenovo and ASUS.

Metrodata’s ratings are capped at the ‘BBB(idn)’ category due to its low operating EBITDAR margins (2011: 3.8%), small size (EBITDAR: IDR169bn), low industry barriers and increasing working capital requirements. The company is exposed to competition from the unorganised market in the short- to medium-term which could pressure profitability. Also, revenue growth may lead to higher working capital requirements. The company currently has a working capital cycle of 40-45 days.

At end-2011, Metrodata’s adjusted debt was IDR227bn, comprising working capital loans of IDR154bn, a IDR73bn sukuk ijarah bond and lease-adjusted debt of IDR42bn. The working capital loans reside at its 50% joint-venture, Synnex Metrodata Indonesia (SMI), which Metrodata fully consolidates in its financial statements. Metrodata derives over 50% of its EBITDAR from SMI.

Fitch believes that Metrodata will have sufficient cash to partially cover its sukuk bond maturity in July 2013. The balance of the obligation will be refinanced. During 2011, Metrodata’s revenue and operating EBITDAR grew 11.5% and 3.7% respectively, due to strong growth in its distribution segment.

What Could Trigger a Rating Action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

-Given the company’s small size, low profitability and business risks, a positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

-Adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR exceeding 1.5x or EBITDA/gross interest expense falling below 3.5x on a sustained basis

-A significant increase in debt at Metrodata, leading to structural subordination to SMI’s debt

-A lack of a timely repayment plan for the sukuk ijarah bond