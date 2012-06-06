TEXT-S&P: Ratings On Mexico's Grupo KUO Affirmed At 'BB'

(The following was released by the rating agency)Overview

-- Grupo KUO (KUO) intends to issue local notes for 700 million Mexican pesos (MXN) local notes maturing in 2019.

-- We are affirming all of our credit ratings on KUO, including the ‘BB’ global scale and ‘mxA’ national scale credit ratings, while leaving the senior unsecured recovery rating unchanged at ‘3.’

-- At the same time, we are assigning our ‘mxA’ national scale rating to the proposed notes.

-- We expect the company to use proceeds from the issuance primarily for refinancing purposes.

Rating Action

On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB’ global scale and ‘mxA’ local scale credit ratings (including the corporate credit ratings) on Mexico-based conglomerate Grupo KUO, S.A.B. de C.V. The outlook remains stable. The recovery rating remains unchanged at ‘3,’ indicating our expectation of a meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a payment default.

At the same time we are assigning our ‘mxA’ national-scale ratings to KUO’s proposed new MXN700 million in local unsecured notes, maturing in 2019. We expect the company to use the proceeds from the issuance primarily for refinancing purposes.

Rationale

The rating affirmation follows KUO’s business and financial performance matching our expectations. The company maintains its strategic focus on investing in profitable and value-added business, including strengthening its business portfolio mix through joint ventures (JV) that match its core businesses of chemicals, consumer goods, and automotives.

The ratings affirmation also reflects our expectation that KUO will maintain its key credit metrics in line with historical performance, particularly its consolidated debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 3.0x, despite its single-digit margins and the currently volatile conditions in the industries in which it participates. The ratings take into account the company’s adequate liquidity, which benefits from a comfortable debt-maturity profile, and our expectation that the group would be able to maintain its strong market shares in its businesses.

In our view the company’s ratings are limited by the single-digit operating margins; the cyclicality in some of its core businesses, particularly chemicals and automotive; foreign-exchange fluctuations and its exposure to the volatility of its raw materials prices, which are mainly oil-derivative products in the chemical business (e.g. conversion oil, natural gas, butadiene, acrilonitrile and styrene), plus corn, soybean, methanol, and melamine in the consumer goods business, and steel in the automotive business.

We assess KUO’s business risk profile as ‘fair,’ and its financial risk profile as ‘significant.’ Although the company’s margins have been under pressure, KUO maintains relevant market shares. We expect the group to continue to actively seek for further acquisition and JV opportunities that strengthen its business portfolio, particularly in the consumer goods division, while strictly sticking to financial policies of maintaining net-debt to EBITDA below 2.5x. We acknowledge the improvement in product and geographic diversification through the acquisition of Fresherized Foods in the U.S., FRITEC’s aftermarket brakes business, and synthetic rubber JV investments in China. In our view, KUO will likely maintain its ‘fair’ business profile in the coming years through the full integration of recent acquisition and JVs into its existing operations.

We assess KUO’s financial profile as ‘significant.’ For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, the company’s financial performance was in line with our expectations. KUO posted debt-to-EBITDA, funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt, and EBITDA interest coverage ratios of 2.8x, 33.0%, and 3.4x, respectively. We note that leverage levels increased due to the erosion of EBITDA margins as a consequence of high raw material prices during the period, hitting 8.5% by March 2012. Notwithstanding this, we consider that the aforementioned is partially mitigated by the comfortable debt-maturity schedule, which will be further improved by the refinancing of debt through the proposed issuance of unsecured debt. We expect that the company will improve its debt-to-EBITDA ratio in the following two years through higher cash flow generation from the full-year consolidation of recent acquisitions, coupled with improvement in prices of its main raw materials. Under our base-case scenario, we estimate that in 2012 and 2013 KUO will post debt-to-EBITDA, FFO-to-debt, and EBITDA interest coverage ratios of about 2.8x, 20%-22%, and 3.5x-4x, respectively. While deconsolidation of some JVs, such as Herdez Del Fuerte, Dynasol, Megamex Foods LLC, and Nhumo, after the adoption of IFRS could materially change consolidated figures, we do not expect this to affect the company’s repayment capacity, given that most of the debt is allocated at the holding company level, and that we are not expecting changes in the level of cash-flows to be upstream from the operating companies to service the debt.

Liquidity

We view KUO’s liquidity as ‘adequate,’ reflecting our belief that its consolidated cash flow generation and liquidity sources will be sufficient to cover debt service, expected capital expenditures, and dividends over the next 12-18 months. We also consider that the company’s debt-maturity schedule to be comfortable, with about 90% of total debt maturing after 2014, and that KUO will continue with its refinancing strategy to further improve it.

Our liquidity assessment incorporates several assumptions and observations:

-- Sources of liquidity exceeding uses by at least 1.2x during the next two years;

-- Liquidity sources exceeding uses even if EBITDA declined 15%;

-- Generally prudent risk management, based on a financial target of maintaining net debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x;

-- Comfortable headroom under its financial covenants (i.e. maximum total debt to EBITDA and net debt to EBITDA of 3.00x and 3.50x, respectively, and a minimum EBITDA interest coverage of 2.75x);

-- Dividends of about US$10 million throughout the projected period, even though the company’s dividend payments are flexible and subject to the growth plans of the company;

-- Capital expenditures of about US$100 million through the projected period, mainly devoted to expansion projects;

-- A generally satisfactory standing in credit markets;

-- Issuance of a seven-year local unsecured exchange notes for MXN 700 million (about US$55 million) on June 12. The proceeds to be used to mostly to prepay Bladex loan (i.e. US$50 million);

-- Neither additional acquisitions nor debt repayments;

-- Liquidity sources as of March 31, 2012 of about US$49 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents, about US$40 million in availability under committed credit lines due on average in 2015, comparing favorably with estimated pro forma maturities of about US$7 million and US$10 million in 2012 and 2013; and

-- On a pro forma basis, the most important maturity of about US$65 million, would be due in 2015.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, see our report on KUO, to be published soon on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The outlook is stable reflecting our expectation that KUO would be able to sustain a financial performance commensurate with our assessment of its significant financial risk profile, and continue to focus on more value-added and profitable businesses over the next two years, in spite of the inherent volatility of raw-materials prices and foreign exchange. We also believe that the company will strength its business profile through the consolidation of recent acquisitions, particularly its operations in the U.S., and the chemical developing projects in China.

We could lower the ratings if KUO’s operational performance declines and weakens its financial performance. In particular, we believe that a drop in its EBITDA margin to less than 7% could lead to a total consolidated debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeding 3.5x and consolidated FFO to debt of less than 18%. The aforementioned could result from soft economic conditions and additional debt requirements to fulfill projects. Conversely, a positive rating action could follow a better-than expected financial performance, resulting in double-digit margins or a consolidated debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2.0x, and consolidated FFO to debt higher than 35%. Related Criteria And Research

