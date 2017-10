May 18 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating and stable outlook to the Michigan Finance Authority’s (MFA) $80 million Local Government Loan Program Revenue Bonds, Series 2012B (City of Detroit Limited Tax General Obligation Local Project Bonds - Second Lien) and A3 rating and stable outlook to $56.9 million Local Government Loan Program Revenue Bonds, Series 2012C (City of Detroit Limited Tax General Obligation Local Project Bonds - Third Lien).