TEXT: S&P Places Midwest Vanadium Ratings On CreditWatch Negative

Overview

-- Midwest Vanadium Pty Ltd (MVPL)’s ramp-up is slower than originally scheduled.

-- As a result, MVPL’s liquidity position is “less than adequate” due to the slower-than-expected generation of cash flows from vanadium and iron ore sales and additional capital expenditure.

-- We therefore have placed the ‘B’ long-term and issue ratings on MVPL on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement no later than the end of June when MVPL completes the funding for the modification work, and after further clarity concerning the ramp-up schedule.

Rating Action

On March 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed its ‘B-’ long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Australian mining company Midwest Vanadium Pty Ltd. (MVPL) on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch reflects our concerns regarding MVPL’s tight liquidity position. The company’s slower-than-expected generation of cash flows from vanadium and ion ore sales, and the capital needed to undertake modification work to improve the performance of MVPL’s crushing, milling, and beneficiation (CMB) plant have pressured its liquidity.

Although MVPL has successfully produced its first ferrovanadium (FeV) in January 2012, the production ramp-up is slower than expected. This is because of the underperformance of the milling and beneficiation circuits as a result of the presence of clay in its mineral deposits. In addition, the sale of iron ore is much later than expected. Further modification work is required to improve the CMB circuit performance and to boost production ramp-up. In our opinion, failure to achieve the expected improvement is likely to severely constrain the throughput at levels well below its expected capacity, which in turn will negatively affect the company’s unit cash cost of production.

The company will embark on a number of modifications to the CMB circuit at a cost of about A$14 million, which are to be completed in the quarter ending June 30, 2012. In our view, the scale of this modification work is not material. On March 6, 2012, MVPL’s parent Atlantic Ltd. (not rated) announced the arrangement of a A$41 million funding package, supplemented by a share offer for up to A$10 million. This total funding should be sufficient to cover the capital costs of the modification works. However, in our opinion, the size of the funds to be raised doesn’t provide much cushion for further cost overruns and ramp-up delays.

Liquidity

We have revised MVPL’s liquidity to “less than adequate”, as defined in our criteria, from “adequate”. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile are as follows:

-- We expect that sources of liquidity in the next 12 months will exceed uses by 1.2x, assuming the modification is completed successfully and improves the company’s performance in the second quarter of calendar 2012.

-- However, if there is a delay in completing the modification work, the project may be in cash deficit in the absence of further fund raising. We understand that the company is not allowed to draw down one of its restricted cash reserves to inject further capital into the ramp-up.

-- At Dec. 31, 2011, MVPL had A$57.5 million cash on hand, of which A$43.5 million was restricted cash from the interest reserve account and operating expenses account. Therefore, the cash available was only A$14 million.

-- MVPL’s liquidity position hinges on the ramp-up rate of the Windimurra project, which in turn is dictated by the performance of the CMB circuit, assuming that there are no other unforeseen events.

CreditWatch

We will resolve the CreditWatch and maintain the rating if the company achieves the following milestones within the next three months:

-- Completes its proposed fund raising of A$41 million;

-- Atlantic attracts a material take-up of its A$10 million share purchase plan;

-- Maintains a positive available cash position (excluding restricted cash) at all times; and

-- Achieves the FeV production ramp-up rate of 65% by end of June 2012 through the successful commissioning of the modification works to the CMB plant.

We will also continue to monitor progress on the commencement of shipment of iron ore, with the first one currently expected to be by April 2012.

The ratings could be lowered if MVPL fails to achieve any of the above milestones in a timely manner.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Midwest Vanadium Pty Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Stable/--

Midwest Vanadium Pty Ltd.

Senior Secured (1 issue) B-/Watch Neg B-

Recovery Rating 4 4