TEXT-Fitch Affirms MIE Holdings at 'B'; Outlook Stable

HONG KONG/SYDNEY, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based MIE Holdings Corporation’s (MIE) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook. Its USD400m 9.75% due 2016 senior notes have also been affirmed at ‘B’ with a Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’.

The ratings reflect the upstream nature of MIE’s operations and the consequent exposure to potential oil price volatility. The ratings also reflect that its proven reserves and production levels are in line with other oil and gas companies rated in the ‘B’ category. At end-2011, MIE had proven reserves of 61 million barrels (2010: 34 million).

During 2011, the total net production was 4.14 million barrels, including output from the newly acquired Emir Oil in Q411. The acquisition of Kazakhstani producer Emir Oil in September 2011 has expanded MIE’s operating scale, and Fitch notes that execution risks associated with the acquisition are decreasing. The latter view is based on the smooth integration of Emir Oil with MIE in the first phase and contribution from its Kazakhstani assets since Q411. The benefits of the acquisition have been incorporated into the current ratings. Despite its oil production in Kazakhstan, MIE’s Chinese operations remain the key source of cash inflow. MIE operates three oilfields with low permeability reservoirs in China under production-sharing contracts (PSC) with PetroChina Company Limited (‘A+'/Stable).

This high concentration of production assets makes it vulnerable to operational disruptions. On the other hand, its low-cost production in China, its established track record, and its long-term relationship with a strong counterparty (PetroChina) provide significant support to MIE’s ratings. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectations that MIE will maintain a financial profile appropriate for its current ratings. Although production from its newly acquired Kazakhstan assets is trailing somewhat behind Fitch’s initial expectations, MIE’s cash generation is benefiting from high oil prices and tax savings from changes to the windfall tax regime in China. MIE’s ratings may be downgraded if funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage rises above 3.0x and if FFO gross interest cover falls below 4.5x, both on a sustained basis.

Material adverse changes in the regulatory environment would also result in downward rating pressure. No positive rating action is expected in the next 12 to 18 months given MIE’s limited operating scale.

Over the medium-term, a positive rating action may be considered if MIE’s proven reserves increase to 200 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and average daily production increase to 80,000 boe per day while maintaining FFO-adjusted net leverage and net debt/operating EBITDAR below 1.5x and 1.0x, respectively, and FFO gross interest cover over 8.0x. Fitch’s Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’ currently assumes no prior-ranking debt in the near term.

If material senior ranking debt were to be raised by subsidiaries in the future, the instrument’s rating and Recovery Rating may be negatively affected.