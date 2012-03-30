FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Corrects Rtg On Mighty River Power By Assigning 'A-2' Rtg
March 30, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P Corrects Rtg On Mighty River Power By Assigning 'A-2' Rtg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) March 30, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had corrected its rating on New Zealand utility Mighty River Power Ltd. (MRP) by assigning its ‘A-2’ short-term rating on the company. The short-term ‘A-2’ rating was assigned at the same time when we assigned the same rating on MRP’s NZ$200 million commercial paper (CP) program on Feb. 13, 2012. However, due to an administrative oversight, the short-term rating on MRP was not released concurrently with the CP program rating.

