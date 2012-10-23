TEXT-S&P Rates Milk Holding Corp. Prop Sr Sec Credit Facilities 'B'

Overview

-- Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Milk Holding Corp. is pursuing a refinancing of its senior secured credit facilities and funding capacity expansion projects.

-- We assigned our ‘B’ issue-level ratings to the proposed $315 million senior secured credit facilities consisting of a $35 million five-year revolving credit facility (undrawn at close), $250 million six-year senior secured term loan B, and $30 million six-year senior secured delayed draw term loan.

-- We affirmed our existing ratings, including the ‘B’ corporate credit rating on the company and its operating subsidiary Milk Specialties Company. Following the close of the transaction, we will withdraw the ratings on the company’s existing $125 million first-lien term loan due 2017, $35 million revolving credit facility due 2016, and $60 million second-lien term loan due 2018.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Milk Holding Corp. will maintain adequate liquidity, the company will continue to execute on its growth plans, and operating performance will not substantially weaken.

Rating Action

On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘B’ issue-level ratings to Milk Holding Corp.’s (Milk Specialties Company is the borrower) proposed $315 million senior secured credit facilities. The recovery rating on the senior secured credit facilities is ‘3’, indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The company is expected to use the proceeds to refinance existing debt, fund its capacity expansion plan, and pay fees and other expenses associated with the transaction. We also affirmed our existing ratings, including the ‘B’ corporate credit rating.

The outlook is stable. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate that the company will have about $250 million in reported outstanding debt, excluding the $30 million delayed draw term loan.

Rationale

We continue to view Milk Holding Corp.’s financial risk profile as ‘highly leveraged’ and its business risk profile as ‘vulnerable.’ We estimate the company is highly leveraged following its debt-financed purchase by financial sponsor HM Capital Partners in January 2012 and its resulting sizable addition to debt. Key credit factors considered in our vulnerable business risk profile assessment include our view of the company’s narrow focus on whey-based products, significant reliance on external whey supplies, participation in highly competitive and fragmented industries, and exposure to potential negative publicity or studies.

We estimate that following this transaction, Milk’s reported debt outstanding will increase to $250 million from about $180 million at the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012. The company intends to use the majority of the proceeds to refinance its existing debt and roughly $20 million borrowed on its revolver that was drawn to prefund capital expenditures at its Fond du Lac plant. In addition, about $30 million will be applied toward capacity expansion projects including additional expansion projects at Fond du Lac and the start-up of two new facilities on the west coast. The company also anticipates drawing on its $30 million delayed draw term loan this year to fund the west coast projects.

We believe Milk Holding Corp.’s leverage increased significantly following its purchase by HM Capital Partners, yet has declined in recent periods due to rapid revenue growth of about 37% in fiscal 2012 and EBITDA expansion. We estimate for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012, the ratio of lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA was roughly 3.3x, as compared with roughly 5x following the transaction for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011. The deleveraging was largely driven by EBITDA growth of over 60% since the leveraged buyout transaction. We estimate the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt is roughly 10% for the fiscal year ended June 2012. We estimate that the company’s improved leverage is slightly better than our highly leveraged indicative ratio of over 5x leverage and that FFO to total debt is within the range at less than 12%.

Pro forma for this transaction, we estimate that leverage for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012 will be roughly 4.5x. We estimate that given the company’s rapid growth driven by its capacity expansion projects, leverage will return to below 4x by the end of fiscal 2013, including a full draw of the $30 million delayed draw term loan. Free operating cash flow has been negative for the past few fiscal years given the company’s sizable capital spending programs, and we expect it to remain negative in fiscal year 2013. Our base case scenario forecast for fiscal year 2013 that supports these estimates is based on the following assumptions:

-- We expect revenues to continue to grow at a double-digit pace in fiscal year 2013 due to the continued strong demand for whey ingredients in human nutrition and the company’s capacity expansion at its Fond du Lac facility.

-- Our ratings factor in our expectation that gross margins will remain above the mid-teens and will be sustained at or above this level as company holds pricing and improves operating efficiency and utilization at its plants with its volume growth.

-- We also assume that operating costs do not increase substantially from current levels and that the EBITDA margin will improve slightly due to an improved gross margin.

-- The ratings do not factor in any discretionary dividends to shareholders.

We view the company’s business risk profile as vulnerable. Milk Holding Corp. is narrowly focused as a manufacturer of whey-based nutritional ingredients used in sports nutrition, health and wellness, and animal nutrition products, and provides a somewhat niche role as an alternative solution for cheese byproducts to smaller, independent cheese companies. Primary products include whey proteins, prilled fats, protein-encapsulated fats, milk replacers, lactose, and permeate. As the estimated largest independent whey processor in North America, with whey accounting for more than 50% of cost of goods, we believe the company is highly exposed to whey supply-and-demand vagaries, especially because the demand for whey-based ingredients has grown faster than the rate of whey supply. Unlike many of its competitors, Milk Specialties does not internally generate its own whey supply and may be susceptible to supply shortages as it grows. Partially mitigating some of the supply risk are the company’s significant capital expenditure investment providing it with scale; proximity to its suppliers; and diverse supplier base, with no one supplier accounting for more than 10% of liquid whey supply and more than 60% of its supplier base under multiyear contracts. The company also has the ability to pass through raw material cost increases to customers with weekly, monthly, and 90-day pricing cycles that are indexed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

With roughly $503 million in net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012, Milk Holding Corp. is a small participant in the fragmented human and animal whey ingredient industries. The company competes with many larger companies, mostly dairy producers that have their own whey supply, greater operating scale, and distribution, including Dairy Farmers of America (BBB+/Negative/A-2), Land O’ Lakes (BBB-/Negative/--), and Glanbia PLC (unrated). The company also lacks geographic diversity, with more than 95% of sales in the U.S. In addition, given Milk Holding Corp.’s smaller operating scale and narrow business focus, we believe the company would be hurt more than its competitors if negative studies or publicity related to whey were to come out that could substantially curb demand for whey products.

Liquidity

We believe Milk Holding Corp. will have adequate liquidity, as defined in our criteria. This includes our expectations for liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability under its revolving credit facility) to exceed uses by 1.2x during the next 12 months. We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 20%. This is based on the following assumptions:

-- The proposed credit facilities will contain a maximum total leverage covenant, a minimum interest coverage covenant, and a maximum capital expenditures covenant. We expect the covenants to be set with at least 20% cushion. In the event that the cushion levels are below our expectations, we could revise our view of the company’s liquidity.

-- We estimate FFO will be at least $40 million annually during the next year. We estimate significant capital expenditures of more than $60 million in fiscal 2013.

-- We estimate the company would draw on its $35 million revolver for working capital uses as needed.

-- The required annual amortization is minimal under the term loan at 1% annually with a bullet payment at maturity.

-- In our assessment, Milk Holding Corp. has sound relationships with its banks and a generally prudent financial risk management.

Recovery analysis

The issue ratings on the company’s proposed $315 million senior secured credit facilities is ‘B’ and the recovery rating is ‘3’, indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Milk Holding Corp. to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Milk Holding Corp. will maintain adequate liquidity and will continue to execute on its growth plans, and that operating performance will not substantially weaken. We could consider an upgrade if the company is able execute on its expansion plans, strengthen its operating scale, and maintain a financial policy consistent with a higher rating, including a sustained reduction in leverage at below 3.5x, an improvement in FFO to total debt to above 20%, and the generation and maintenance of positive discretionary cash flows. We believe this could occur in a scenario whereby revenues continue to grow at a double-digit rate during the next few years, EBITDA margin is at least in the mid-teens, and funded debt does not increase substantially over $280 million. We would consider lowering the ratings if liquidity becomes constrained as a result of covenant cushion levels falling to less than 10%. We believe this could occur if EBITDA drops by at least 35% from current levels.

