July 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s has affirmed at VMIG 1 the short term ratings assigned to the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Residential Housing Finance Bonds: 2003 Series B; 2003 Series J; 2004 Series G; 2005 Series C; 2005 Series I; and 2005 Series M (collectively the “Bonds”). The long term rating assigned to the Bonds is Aa1.