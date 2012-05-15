FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&PBulletin: Mirabela Nickel Rtg Unaffected By Equity Raising
May 15, 2012

TEXT-S&PBulletin: Mirabela Nickel Rtg Unaffected By Equity Raising

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY (Standard & Poor‘s) May 15, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that there is no immediate impact on its ‘CCC+/Negative’ rating on Australian mining company Mirabela Nickel Ltd., following the company’s announcement today that it has launched a capital raising for up to A$120 million. The company is expected to complete its institutional bookbuild on May 16, 2012, and would receive an initial A$20 million from a strategic placement due on May 17, 2012. However, we note that settlement of the offer is not expected to be fully completed until mid June 2012. Importantly, in our view, the offer is not underwritten. Should a substantial portion of the planned equity raising be completed, we may revisit the outlook, given the reduction in immediate liquidity pressure on the company. In the medium term, we consider that Mirabela’s ability to reduce its cash cost of production over the next two quarters would be key to the viability of the company, absent any further funding support.

