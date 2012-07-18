BRIEF-Moody's downgrades bank enhancement-based ratings on Mississippi's outstanding variable rate debt to VMIG 2 from VMIG 1

July 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgrades bank enhancement-based ratings on Mississippi’s outstanding variable rate debt to VMIG 2 from VMIG 1 on the Taxable Variable Rate General Obligation Bonds (Nissan North America, Inc., Project), 2003B, General Obligation Bonds, Series 2003C (Nissan North America, Inc., Project) (Auction Rate Securities), Variable Rate Capital Improvement Bonds, Series 2005 and Series 2007 Variable Rate General Obligation Capital Improvement Bonds (Auction Rate Securities) in conjunction with the downgrade of Bank of America N.A.’s short-term rating on June 21, 2012.