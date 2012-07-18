FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades bank enhancement-based ratings on Mississippi's outstanding variable rate debt to VMIG 2 from VMIG 1
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades bank enhancement-based ratings on Mississippi's outstanding variable rate debt to VMIG 2 from VMIG 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgrades bank enhancement-based ratings on Mississippi’s outstanding variable rate debt to VMIG 2 from VMIG 1 on the Taxable Variable Rate General Obligation Bonds (Nissan North America, Inc., Project), 2003B, General Obligation Bonds, Series 2003C (Nissan North America, Inc., Project) (Auction Rate Securities), Variable Rate Capital Improvement Bonds, Series 2005 and Series 2007 Variable Rate General Obligation Capital Improvement Bonds (Auction Rate Securities) in conjunction with the downgrade of Bank of America N.A.’s short-term rating on June 21, 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.