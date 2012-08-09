BRIEF-Moody's places Aaa (sf) rated Mississippi Home Corporation Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2002B & NIBP Indenture 2009, Series 2011A under review for possible downgrade following the downgrade of Natixis
Reuters Staff
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s places Aaa (sf) rated Mississippi Home Corporation Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2002B & NIBP Indenture 2009, Series 2011A under review for possible downgrade following the downgrade of Natixis