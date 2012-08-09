FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's places Aaa (sf) rated Mississippi Home Corporation Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2002B & NIBP Indenture 2009, Series 2011A under review for possible downgrade following the downgrade of Natixis
#Market News
BRIEF-Moody's places Aaa (sf) rated Mississippi Home Corporation Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2002B & NIBP Indenture 2009, Series 2011A under review for possible downgrade following the downgrade of Natixis

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s places Aaa (sf) rated Mississippi Home Corporation Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2002B & NIBP Indenture 2009, Series 2011A under review for possible downgrade following the downgrade of Natixis

