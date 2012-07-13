TEXT-S&P: Mizuho Financial Group's Subordinated Bonds Rated 'A'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) July 13, 2012 -- Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A’ long-term issue credit rating on the U.S. dollar-denominated dated subordinated bonds issued by Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) 2 Ltd., a wholly owned overseas subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (Mizuho FG; A/Negative/--).

The $1.5 billion dated subordinated bonds, due July 18, 2022, have a coupon rate of 4.20%. The issue credit rating on the subordinated bonds relies on the credit quality of Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1), which is a core subsidiary of Mizuho FG.

The rating on the bonds is one notch lower than the long-term counterparty credit rating on Mizuho Corporate Bank because the bonds are traditional Tier 2 capital, which is not assigned a trigger clause that fulfills the requirements to be included in the Tier 2 capital set under the Basel III regulatory framework, which will be implemented in 2013.

Another reason for the one-notch gap is its subordination to senior creditors in the event of liquidation. The underlying assets of the bonds are subordinated loans extended to Mizuho Corporate Bank, and interest payment on such loans will be suspended only if a subordination event occurs at both Mizuho Corporate Bank and Mizuho FG. Mizuho Corporate Bank is a core subsidiary of Mizuho FG, and the long-term counterparty credit rating on the bank reflects its consolidated financial profile, as well as the consolidated financial profile and market position of its parent company, Mizuho FG.

This is because the businesses of Mizuho Corporate Bank and other group companies are highly correlated, and the holding company retains the ability to reorganize the entity and to reallocate capital within the group. In addition, given its importance in Japan’s financial system, the long-term counterparty credit rating on Mizuho Corporate Bank benefits from a one-notch uplift from the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of the bank, which excludes an extraordinary government support factor in the event of emergency. Mizuho FG maintains a solid customer base in the domestic market as Japan’s second-largest financial group in terms of total assets.

Its consolidated total assets amounted to JPY165 trillion as of the end of fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012). Standard & Poor’s assesses Mizuho FG’s business position as “strong.” We evaluate the group’s capital and earnings as “moderate” based on our view that the group’s risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio is likely to hover in the range of 6.0% to 7.0% in the next 24 months.

Meanwhile, we evaluate the group’s risk position as “adequate” as we expect the size and quality of Mizuho FG’s loans to remain stable. Given the group’s extended network of retail branches and abundant deposits, we assess Mizuho FG’s funding as “above average” and liquidity as “strong,” respectively. Reflecting these assessments, as well as based on our ‘a-’ anchor SACP for a bank based mainly in Japan, the SACP of Mizuho FG is ‘a’.

The long-term counterparty credit rating on Mizuho FG is one notch higher than SACP, reflecting our view that the group has a “high” (fourth-highest on a scale of seven) likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) in a time of need. This is based on our assessment of the group’s importance in the Japan’s financial system as “high” and that of government stance of support for private banks as “highly supportive.”

Mizuho Corporate Bank is slated to merge with Mizuho Bank Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1), one of the core subsidiaries of Mizuho FG in July 2013. Standard & Poor’s believes the ratings on Mizuho Corporate Bank would be unaffected by the merger.