TEXT-Fitch: U.S. MMF Exposure to Eurozone Banks Stabilizing

NEW YORK, March 22 (Fitch) U.S. prime money market fund (MMF) exposure trends to European banks continued to stabilize in February 2012, according to a Fitch Ratings report. Fitch believes a balance appears to be emerging after the relatively large reductions in allocations to eurozone banks during the second-half of 2011.

MMF exposures to European banks as a whole declined 4%, while exposures to eurozone banks increased by 21%. MMF allocations to French, German and Dutch institutions accounted for this increase.

Although MMF exposure to eurozone banks increased in each of the last two months, exposures remain more than 60% below end-May 2011 levels. Several trends point to continuing MMF risk aversion, including an increase in holdings of short-term U.S. Treasurys and agencies, which represent slightly more than 20% of MMF assets under management despite their negligible yields.

‘Even if money funds’ posture to eurozone banks were to continue to improve, these banks might still be less willing to rely on funds as a source of short-term U.S. dollar funding,’ said Martin Hansen, Senior Director, Fitch Ratings. ‘This partial disengagement stems in large part from the adjustment challenges that some eurozone institutions experienced during the money fund pullback in 2011.

’ The full report ‘U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: A Partial Disengagement’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com.’ This is the twelfth in a series of reports tracking U.S. money fund exposure to European financial institutions.