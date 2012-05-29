TEXT-Fitch Affirms 6 Mobius NCM Tranches RMBS

SYDNEY, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed two Mobius NCM RMBS transactions and revised one Recovery Estimate (RE). The notes were issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Limited in its capacity as trustee of the Mobius Trusts. The Mobius NCM-03 and NCM-04 transactions are securitisations of Australian non-conforming residential mortgages. The rating actions are as follows:

Mobius NCM 03 Trust (NCM 03):

AUD5.29m Class C (AU300MOB2044) affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable

AUD12.1m Class D (AU300MOB2051) affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD6.6m Class E (AU300MOB2069) affirmed at ‘CCCsf’; RE revised to 90% from 100%

Mobius NCM-04 Trust (NCM 04):

AUD17.72m Class D (AU3FN0000907) affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD8.6m Class E (AU3FN0000915) affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD7.7m Class F (AU3FN0000923) affirmed at ‘CCCsf’; RE100%

Class C was paid in full on 16 May 2012.

The rating actions reflect Fitch’s view the credit quality and performance of the loans in the respective collateral pools will remain commensurate with the respective ratings.

As at April 2012, NCM 03’s total 30+ days arrears, stood at 17.44%, with a high percentage of loans 90+ days in arrears at 9.58%. As at March 2012, NCM 04’s total 30+ days arrears stood at 22.58% with a large percentage of loans 90+ days in arrears at 11.87%.

The arrears balance for each transaction has remained relatively stable in the past 12 months, resulting in high arrears percentages as the pools decrease in size. Pepper Australia Pty Ltd, the servicer, has demonstrated strong capabilities to significantly help reduce and clear long-dated arrears.

“The strong credit enhancement levels for NCM 03 and 04 at each rating level exceed the breakeven levels calculated by Fitch. Additionally, these transactions feature an excess spread reserve that provides credit enhancement should excess income become insufficient to reimburse any principal charge-offs,” said Kim Bui, Analyst in Fitch’s Structured Finance Team.

Since closing, 135 and 163 loans have been foreclosed in NCM 03 and NCM 04 respectively, resulting in cumulative losses of AUD23.65m and AUD25.81m. Losses have been mainly charged off against the lower rated notes and where excess income has been insufficient to reimburse the charge offs, amounts have been drawn from the excess spread reserve.

As at 30 April 2012, the excess spread reserve was nil for NCM 03 and as at 31 March 2012 was AUD3.91m for NCM 04. NCM 03 experienced a loss of AUD1.06m in September 2011 that cleared out the balance of the reserve account (then AUD715k) and resulted in a charge-off on the Class F Note. This charge-off is yet to be reimbursed with excess income. Fitch expects further losses as further properties are sold.

Although the current credit enhancement levels are commensurate with higher ratings, as the mortgage portfolios reduce in size, the risk of principal losses resulting from the concentrated default of large loans becomes the primary driver of Fitch’s analysis.