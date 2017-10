Aug 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service placed the ratings of M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) and its subsidiaries on review for downgrade. The holding company is rated A3 for senior debt and its lead bank, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company, has a standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR)/baseline credit assessment (BCA) of C+/a2 and deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1.