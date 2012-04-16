FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
April 16, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch migrates Multicolor Steel to non-monitored category

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated Multicolor Steel (India) Pvt. Ltd.’s (Multicolor) ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch BB+(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Multicolor. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also classified Multicolor’s following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR50m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch BB+(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A4+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'/‘Fitch A4+(ind)’

- INR150m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch A4+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A4+(ind)'

