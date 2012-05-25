FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms and withdraws NACF's ratings
#Credit Markets
May 25, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms and withdraws NACF's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Korea-based National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF) and simultaneously withdrawn them as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of NACF.

The rating actions on NACF are as follows:

Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (FC IDR) affirmed at ‘A’; Positive Outlook; rating withdrawn

Short-Term FC IDR affirmed at ‘F1’; rating withdrawn

Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’; rating withdrawn

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘A’; rating withdrawn

Senior unsecured debt (including MTN programme) affirmed at ‘A’; rating withdrawn

Commercial paper affirmed at ‘F1’; rating withdrawn

