TEXT-Fitch Rates Nan Fung's USD MTN Programme 'BBB'

HONG KONG, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch has assigned Nan Fung Treasury Limited’s USD1bn medium-term notes programme a rating of ‘BBB’. The notes issued under the programme are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Hong Kong’s Nan Fung International Holdings Limited (‘BBB’/Stable). Fitch notes that the ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will be the same as that of the programme.

Nan Fung’s ratings reflect its established brand name and strong liquidity and financial profile. It has over 45 years of execution track record for high-end residential and commercial real estate development in Hong Kong. As at end-Mar 2012, Nan Fung stayed in net cash position and maintained strong liquidity; it had cash of HKD11.9bn against short-term bank borrowings of HKD2.3bn. Its liquid financial investment portfolio worth HKD19.6bn and unutilised committed banking facilities of around HKD7.0bn as at end-Mar 2012 provide additional financial flexibility.

What could trigger a rating action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Nan Fung’s investment property division contributes a substantial portion to the company’s asset and EBITDA.

- the company maintaining a strong financial position such that its financial assets portfolio and cash levels stay above total debt level

- when Nan Fung’s investment property EBITDA (rental and management fees) to gross interest expenses (including capitalised interests) is greater than two times on a sustained basis (FY Mar 2012:2.1x)

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- sustained poor execution of Nan Fung’s property development projects

- significant weakness in both Hong Kong and China property markets leading to substantial decline in property prices

- Nan Fung’s recurring EBITDA (investment property, dividend and coupon from its investment portfolio) to gross interest expense (including capitalised interests) remaining lower than two times on a sustained basis (FY Mar 2012: 10.7x).