FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Assigns 'BBB-' Rating To Nan Fung's Proposed Sr Unsecd Nts
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 14, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Assigns 'BBB-' Rating To Nan Fung's Proposed Sr Unsecd Nts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 14, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB-’ issue rating and ‘cnA-’ Greater China regional scale rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be drawn down from a $1 billion global medium-term notes (MTN) program that Nan Fung International Holdings Ltd. (Nan Fung; BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-/--) guarantees. Nan Fung Treasury Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nan Fung, will issue the notes. We rate the MTN program ‘BBB-’ and ‘cnA-'.

Nan Fung Treasury will on-lend the net proceeds from the issue to Nan Fung and its subsidiaries for general working capital purposes. The notes will constitute a senior unsecured liability for Nan Fung.

The ratings on Nan Fung reflect the company’s portfolio of large, diversified, and fairly liquid securities and good-quality investment properties. We expect the securities to generate stable returns and cash flows, based on their record over the past five years. Nan Fung’s small-scale operations, modest land bank, and limited number of property development projects temper the rating strengths. In addition, Nan Fung’s growing exposure to China makes the company vulnerable to a more volatile market with higher regulatory uncertainties compared with Hong Kong. We assess Nan Fung’s business risk profile as “fair” and its financial risk profile as “intermediate,” as defined in our criteria.

The ratings also factor in Nan Fung’s commitment to maintain good corporate governance and implement strong internal controls. This will help the company to manage potential conflicts of interests arising from related-party or company transactions, given that Nan Fung is a private company.

The stable outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that Nan Fung will maintain its cautious expansion strategy in its property development business, and a liquid and good-quality investment portfolio. We also expect Nan Fung’s recurring rental income to increase gradually over the next two to three years as it completes more investment properties.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Nan Fung International Holdings Ltd. MTN Program Assigned ‘BBB-’ And ‘cnA-’ Ratings, Aug. 10, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.