TEXT-S&P Affirms 'AAA (sf)' Rating On National RMBS Trust 2010-1
August 15, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Affirms 'AAA (sf)' Rating On National RMBS Trust 2010-1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- The transaction has increased its class A note issuance by A$1 billion.

-- We have affirmed our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the class A notes after the increase.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustees Victoria Ltd. as trustee for National RMBS Trust 2010-1. The rating affirmation follows an increase of A$1 billion in the transaction’s class A note balance. The proceeds from the issued notes are used to fund additional loans, as contemplated in the transaction structure.

The affirmation reflects:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio.

-- Our view that the support provided by lenders’ mortgage insurance (LMI) policies and the 11.26% subordination provided by the class B notes is sufficient to withstand the stresses commensurate with the rating on the class A notes.

-- Approximately 51.1% of the pool is covered by LMI policies covering 100% of the principal balance of the relevant loans, including accrued interest over the recovery period and reasonable realization costs.

-- About 15.9% of the pool is insured by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd., 34.1% is covered by QBE Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance Ltd. (now PMI), and 1.0% is covered by RSALMI. The remaining 48.9% of the pool is uninsured.

-- Our expectation that the liquidity facility, equaling 1.85% of the notes outstanding within the transaction, is adequate under our stress assumptions to cover timely payment of interest.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating

Class A AAA (sf)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology and Assumptions for Analyzing the Cash Flow and Payment Structures Of Australian and New Zealand RMBS, June 2, 2010

