TEXT-S&P Lwrs New Zealand Post Rtgs To 'A+/A-1'; Otlk Stable

Overview

-- New Zealand Post retains a significant contingent exposure to its large and growing banking operations, Kiwibank Ltd.

-- The bank represents about 70% of the group’s consolidated earnings and has a stand-alone credit profile of ‘bbb’.

-- Furthermore, we expect New Zealand Post’s revenue and earnings to increasingly be focused on the group’s more-competitive parcels, express courier, and financial services businesses. This reweighting reflects in part the ongoing structural decline in its core standard-letter delivery business.

-- Given the above factors, we have lowered our stand-alone credit profile on New Zealand Post to ‘bbb’, from ‘bbb+'.

-- The lower standalone credit profile has resulted in a lowering of the issuer credit ratings on New Zealand Post to ‘A+/A-1’, from ‘AA-/A-1+'. The issuer credit ratings also factor in our expectation of a “very high” likelihood of extraordinary support from the New Zealand government. The outlook is stable.

Rating Action

On Oct. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and related debt ratings on government-owned postal operator New Zealand Post Ltd. (NZ Post) to ‘A+/A-1’, from ‘AA-/A-1+'. At the same time, we lowered the long-term rating on NZ Post’s subordinated note issue to ‘A-’ from ‘A’. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The downgrade reflects our view of the group’s significant contingent exposure to its large and growing banking operations, Kiwibank, as well as our expectation that NZ Post’s revenue and earnings will increasingly be focused on the group’s more-competitive businesses such as parcels, express courier, and financial services. Although these businesses have favorable growth prospects in the medium term, we consider these segments to be highly competitive and reflective of a “satisfactory” business risk profile. At the same time, we expect the structural erosion in NZ Post’s standard-letter delivery business to continue. Given these factors, we had lowered the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to ‘bbb’ from ‘bbb+'.

The ratings on NZ Post are based on our view of the company’s SACP, which we assess at ‘bbb’, and our opinion that there is a “very high” likelihood that the New Zealand government (New Zealand, foreign currency AA/Stable/A-1+; local currency, AA+/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to NZ Post in an event of financial distress. NZ Post’s SACP reflects our view of the company’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile. These business and financial risk assessments now include our view of both the banking and postal operations.

In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), our view of a very high likelihood of extraordinary support is based on our assessment of NZ Post‘s:

-- “Very important” role in meeting key political objectives of the government; and

-- “Very strong” link with the New Zealand government, which owns NZ Post and maintains an uncalled capital facility to support the operations of NZ Post’s subsidiary, Kiwibank Ltd. (Kiwibank; A+/Stable/A-1).

We base this assessment on the assumption that significant financial self-interest motivates the government to support NZ Post. Further, given NZ Post’s flagship status and the importance of Kiwibank to the New Zealand banking system, any default by NZ Post would likely have serious social and political implications for the government.

NZ Post’s business risk profile is supported by the company’s role as the state-owned postal operator in New Zealand. This role also underpins its leading position in parcels and express courier deliveries, as well the growth of its retail bank subsidiary, Kiwibank Ltd. These strengths are tempered by the structural erosion of standard-letter business, onerous social service obligations, and the highly competitive nature of its non-letter businesses.

In calculating our credit metrics for NZ Post, we fully deconsolidate Kiwibank. We do, however, consider Kiwibank to be a significant contingent liability for the group. NZ Post guarantees Kiwibank’s deposits (NZ$11.6 billion at June 30, 2012) and borrowings (NZ$1.8 billion). Nevertheless, the New Zealand government’s provision of a NZ$300 million uncalled capital facility will help NZ Post manage this contingent liability. We assess Kiwibank’s SACP as ‘bbb’.

In fiscal year ended June 30, 2012, domestic standard-letter deliveries fell by 6.7% year-on-year, compared to our expectations of 4.5%. This resulted in a decline in the operating surplus before tax of the letter deliveries business to NZ$2.5 million, from NZ$14.9 million in 2011. Over the medium term, we expect letter volumes will decrease by about 6%. We also note that the erosion of letter volumes may accelerate further due to ongoing weakness in the global economy and higher usage of electronic substitutes. Nonetheless, we expect the company will further reduce costs and improve the efficiency of its mail delivery network. In fiscal 2013, we forecast improvement in letter delivery margins from the postage price increase of 10 cents in standard letters to 70 cents implemented in July 2012.

Due to favorable trends in online retailing, we expect volume growth from parcels and express courier deliveries to increase by about 6% annually in the next few years. We consider NZ Post to be well positioned to take advantage of this growth, following the recent acquisition of its express courier business from its joint-venture partner DHL (a part of Deutsche Post AG [BBB+/Stable/A-2]). We also expect there to be some synergy benefits from the integration of the express couriers and NZ Post’s existing mail delivery networks.

Liquidity

NZ Post maintains “adequate” liquidity, which supports our short-term rating of ‘A-1’. We expect that over the next 12 months, NZ Post’s sources of funds will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. Supporting NZ Post’s liquidity profile is its NZ$50 million of undrawn revolving credit facility (which matures beyond 12 months) and about NZ$140 million of cash (excluding Kiwibank’s liquid assets) at June 30, 2012. We believe these sources of funds will adequately cover capital expenditure, working capital requirements, and NZ$130 million of commercial paper.

Kiwibank’s liabilities (mainly its borrowings and largely at-call deposits) have shorter maturities compared with its loan book. However, this mismatch in the tenor is mitigated, to some extent, by Kiwibank’s holdings of good-quality liquid investments and sound liquidity and risk-management techniques.

Kiwibank’s good liquidity profile mitigates any potential for financial stress in the near term. Also supporting liquidity is the bank’s access to NZ$600 million of internal securitization, completed in 2009. The bank’s liquidity-management practices remain a crucial part of the bank’s risk-management program and are essential to maintaining customer confidence in the bank.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NZ Post will continue to reduce costs and improve the efficiency of its mail delivery network to offset the ongoing decline in standard-letter volumes. At the current rating, we also expect the company to maintain FFO to debt (excluding banking operations) of more than 20%.

Negative ratings pressure could arise from:

-- its letter-delivery business experiencing material losses, or

-- if the SACP of Kiwibank were to weaken, or

-- if FFO-to-debt (excluding banking operations) is sustained at less than 20%, due to persisting weak operating performance, debt-funded acquisitions, or debt-funded distributions.

Although unlikely in the next two years, downward pressure on the ratings may also arise if our assessment of the likelihood that the New Zealand government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to New Zealand Post were to weaken. We also consider upward rating action to be unlikely in the next two years, given the structural issues affecting letter deliveries, and the size and SACP of Kiwibank.

