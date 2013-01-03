TEXT-S&PBulletin: Nexus Australia Debt Rtgs Unaffected By Dispute

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor‘s) Jan. 3, 2013--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that its ‘BBB-/Stable’ ratings on the senior-secured debt issued by Nexus Australia Management Pty Ltd. (Nexus) were not immediately affected by CitySpring Infrastructure Management Pte Ltd.’s (CitySpring, not rated; ultimate owner of Nexus) announcement of Basslink Pty Ltd.’s (BPL) dispute with Hydro Electric Corp. of Tasmania (HEC, not rated). Nexus is the owner of BPL, which owns the undersea electricity transmission cable linking the Australian states of Victoria and Tasmania, and HEC is BPL’s counterparty under the Basslink Services Agreement (BSA). Under the BSA, BPL maintains the cable for use by HEC in return for an availability-based payment.

Based on CitySpring’s announcement to the Singapore Exchange on Jan. 2, 2013, we believe that the dispute relates to differences in interpreting certain contractual provisions of the BSA. Should BPL and HEC be unable to reach an agreement, either party can refer the matter to arbitration in accordance with the terms of the BSA. At this stage, the outcome of any discussions and potential arbitration is unknown. We believe, however, the BSA contains sufficient protection for BPL to ensure that HEC cannot terminate the contract at short notice. We will monitor the development of the dispute and assess any impact on the debt ratings if the outcome of the dispute is adverse for Nexus.