TEXT-Nithya Packaging Downgraded to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Nithya Packaging Private Limited’s (NPPL) National Long-Term rating to ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects the significant increase in NPPL’s adjusted debt/EBITDA to 3.8x in FY11 (financial year ended March 2011) from 1.4x in FY10. This was due to an increase in the company’s adjusted debt because of a corporate guarantee extended for the INR188m term debt of one of its wholly owned subsidiaries (WOS) - Nithya Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd (NSAL) - to fund the latter’s INR351m capex programme.

Also NPPL’s EBITDA margins declined to 16.1% in FY11 from 17.7% in FY10, due to fluctuations in raw material and finished kraft paper prices. NSAL’s capex was completed in FY12, with the commissioning of a steel melting division with a capacity of 200 tonnes per day (TPD) billets and a rolling mill division with a capacity of 130TPD angles. Fitch notes that NPPL is planning additional capex in setting up a 175TPD kraft paper mill in Sri Lanka under another WOS at an estimated cost of around INR500m, including proposed term loans of around INR400m.

The agency expects that this would further deteriorate the consolidated leverage profile of NPPL, until the project becomes fully operational in FY14. The ratings are, however, supported by NPPL’s established relationships as an approved vendor with reputed clients (such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd and HCL Info Systems Ltd) for its packaging business, backward integrated business model and geographic diversification underway. The ratings are also supported by a better power availability scenario in Pondicherry where NPPL is located, compared with industry peers in other parts of South India.

Positive rating action may result from a consolidated debt/ EBITDA ratio of below 3.0x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a consolidated debt/ EBITDA ratio of above 5.0x on a sustained basis would result in negative rating action. NPPL is a closely held company engaged in the commercial production of corrugated boxes since 1997 and kraft paper since 2003. In FY11, revenue was INR653.4m (FY10: INR578.2m) and interest cover was 5.7x (6.6x). On 25 January 2012, Fitch migrated the ratings of NPPL to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information. As the issuer has now furnished adequate information, the ratings are being reinstated.

Rating actions on NPPL: - Outstanding INR75.9m long-term loans (enhanced from INR61.3m): downgraded to ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BBB(ind)’ - INR150m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR100m): downgraded to ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BBB(ind)’ - INR19.7m non-fund-based working capital limits (reduced from INR25m): downgraded to ‘Fitch A3(ind)’ from ‘Fitch A2(ind)'