TEXT-S&P Rates NJ Higher Ed Student Assistance Auth Nts Ser 2012-1

-- New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority’s series 2012-1 bond issuance is an ABS securitization backed by private fixed-rate student loans made under New Jersey Higher Education Assistance Authority’s NJCLASS loan program.

-- We assigned our ratings to the class A and B notes.

-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction’s credit support, parity, timely interest and principal payments, and payment and legal structures, among other factors.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor‘s) June 28, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority’s $259.3 million student loan revenue bonds series 2012-1 (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by private fixed-rate student loans made under New Jersey Higher Education Assistance Authority’s New Jersey College Loan to Assist State Students (NJCLASS) loan program.

The ratings reflect our view of:

-- The availability of approximately 14.9%-15.5% (based on ‘AA’ stressed break-even cash flow scenarios) and 12.1%-12.8% (based on ‘A’ stressed break-even cash flow scenarios) credit support, including excess spread, which provides coverage for the stressed credit losses that we believe is commensurate with the assigned ‘AA (sf)’ and ‘A (sf)’ ratings.

-- The transaction’s approximately 111.49% and 106.76% expected initial ‘AA’ and ‘A’ parities at closing.

-- The 112% targeted-release ‘A’ parity test (the parity percentage is defined as the loan principal and accrued and unpaid interest on outstanding loans, amounts on deposit in funds and accounts [not including the rebate and excess yield funds], and accrued and unpaid interest on investment securities, divided by the bond principal and unpaid interest on outstanding bonds and accrued but unpaid program expenses).

-- The loan eligibility criteria that the originator will use to originate new private fixed-rate NJCLASS program loans during the origination and recycling periods ending Sept. 1, 2013.

-- The loan pool’s anticipated strong credit characteristics, which will be mostly loans to undergraduates, co-signed by obligors with FICO scores expected to average 745.

-- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that we believe are consistent with the ‘AA (sf)’ and ‘A (sf)’ ratings.

-- The loans’ origination fees of 1%-2%, which are capitalized into the loan balance and thus provide added overcollateralization on the loans.

-- The loans’ fixed interest rates, which should provide positive excess spread given the expected interest rate on the bonds and transaction fees. The transaction’s payment and legal structures.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

RATINGS ASSIGNED

New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority

Class Rating Interest Amount

rate mil. $)(i)

2012-1A AA (sf) Fixed 248.3

2012-1B A (sf) Fixed 11.0

i)Series 2012 is issued as bonds with serial maturities on Dec. 1 of each year.