BRIEF-Moody's expects to upgrade short-term rating on North Carolina State University's Series 2008A Revenue Bonds to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 in conjunction with planned substitution of standby bond purchase agreement
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
June 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s expects to upgrade short-term rating on North Carolina State University’s Series 2008A Revenue Bonds to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 in conjunction with planned substitution of standby bond purchase agreement; outlook is stable