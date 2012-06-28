FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's expects to upgrade short-term rating on North Carolina State University's Series 2008A Revenue Bonds to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 in conjunction with planned substitution of standby bond purchase agreement
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's expects to upgrade short-term rating on North Carolina State University's Series 2008A Revenue Bonds to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 in conjunction with planned substitution of standby bond purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s expects to upgrade short-term rating on North Carolina State University’s Series 2008A Revenue Bonds to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 in conjunction with planned substitution of standby bond purchase agreement; outlook is stable

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.