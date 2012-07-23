BRIEF-Moody's affirms ratings of NRG Energy and GenOn Energy on merger announcement

July 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service today affirmed all of the ratings of NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG: Ba3 Corporate Family Rating) and of GenOn Energy, Inc., (GEN: B2 Corporate Family Rating) along with the debt instrument ratings at GEN subsidiaries, including GenOn Americas Generation, LLC (GENAG, B3 Senior Unsecured), GenOn Mid-Atlantic, LLC (GENMA, Ba1 Senior Secured) and GenOn REMA, LLC (GREMA, B1 Senior Secured) following the announcement of a stock for stock merger between NRG and GEN.