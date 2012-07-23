FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's affirms ratings of NRG Energy and GenOn Energy on merger announcement
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 11:29 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's affirms ratings of NRG Energy and GenOn Energy on merger announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service today affirmed all of the ratings of NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG: Ba3 Corporate Family Rating) and of GenOn Energy, Inc., (GEN: B2 Corporate Family Rating) along with the debt instrument ratings at GEN subsidiaries, including GenOn Americas Generation, LLC (GENAG, B3 Senior Unsecured), GenOn Mid-Atlantic, LLC (GENMA, Ba1 Senior Secured) and GenOn REMA, LLC (GREMA, B1 Senior Secured) following the announcement of a stock for stock merger between NRG and GEN.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.