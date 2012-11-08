TEXT-S&P Assigns NTELOS' $500 Mil. Terms Loans 'BB-' Rtg

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor‘s) Nov. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BB-’ issue-level rating and `4’ recovery rating to Waynesboro, Va.-based regional wireless carrier NTELOS Holdings Corp. (NTELOS; BB-/Stable/--) subsidiary NTELOS Inc.’s $150 million term loan A due 2015 and its $350 million term loan B due 2019. Proceeds will refinance the approximately $460 million outstanding on the current term loan which matures in 2015.

At the same time, we withdrew our `BB-’ rating on NTELOS Inc.’s $475 million senior secured credit facility due 2019, the earlier-anticipated financing that has been supplanted by the new term loans.

The recovery rating of ‘4’ indicates our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. The $35 million revolving credit facility will be terminated as part of the refinancing. (For the corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on NTELOS published on June 22, 2012.)

Ratings List

NTELOS Holdings Corp.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--

Ratings Assigned

NTELOS Inc.

$150 Mil. Term Loan A Due 2015 BB-

Recovery Rating 4

$350 Mil. Term Loan B Due 2019 BB-

Recovery Rating 4

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

NTELOS Inc.

$475 Mil. Credit Fac. Due 2019 N.R. BB-

Recovery Rating N.R. 4