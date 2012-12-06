TEXT-S&PCORRECT: S&P Rates NTUC Income's Proposed Notes 'A+'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

(Editor’s note: In this media release, originally published Aug. 10, 2012, the ASEAN regional scale rating on NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Ltd.’s callable subordinated notes was misstated. The ASEAN rating on the notes is ‘axAA+'. The ratings on the company and the global scale issue rating on the notes were not affected. A corrected version follows.)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A+’ issue rating to the proposed Singapore dollar callable subordinated notes by NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Ltd. (local currency AA-/Stable/--). At the same time, Standard & Poor’s assigned its ‘axAAA’ long-term ASEAN regional scale rating to NTUC Income Insurance and its ‘axAA+’ rating to the proposed notes.

The proposed notes will constitute direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of the issuer and will rank equally with all other subordinated obligations. The notes will be subordinated to the claims of NTUC Income’s senior creditors (including policyholders). The proposed notes are due in 15 years and are callable in 10 years.

The one notch difference between the issue rating on the proposed notes and the counterparty credit rating on NTUC Income reflects the subordinated nature of the notes. Standard & Poor’s does not accord capital credit to subordinated debt and considers it as debt in its analysis.

The rating on the subordinated notes is subject to Standard & Poor’s review of the final issuance documentation. The company intends to use the proceeds from the proposed notes for working capital.

The ASEAN scale ratings reflect our opinion of the overall creditworthiness of an insurer (“obligor”) to meet its financial obligations as they come due, relative to other ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) obligors. An obligor rated ‘axAAA’ has the highest rating assigned on Standard & Poor’s ASEAN regional scale, and has very strong capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation, relative to other ASEAN obligors.

A regional scale differs from the global and national scale in terms of the basis of comparison. Regional scale ratings are based primarily on credit risk comparisons within a specific region, while global scale ratings are based on global comparisons, and national scale ratings are based on comparison within a domestic context. Therefore, regional scale ratings enable relative comparison of credit risks within and across a region.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Credit FAQ: ASEAN Regional Credit Rating Scale Explained, May 2, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

-- Flexible Gapping Of Ratings Reflects Regional Variations In Structural Subordination As Well As Differing Debt-Servicing Capacities, May 25, 2005