TEXT: S&P Rates NZ Assn of Credit Unions 'BB+'

Rating Action On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BB+’ financial strength rating (FSR) to the New Zealand Association of Credit Unions (NZACU). The outlook is stable.

Rationale The ‘BB+’ FSR and stable outlook align with the existing ‘BB+’ issuer credit rating on NZACU. NZACU is a traditional member-owned service provider to New Zealand credit unions. The FSR represents the association’s financial security characteristics with respect to its ability to meet its insurance policy obligations.

In addition to providing banking and operational services and deposit facilities to member credit unions, NZACU also offers insurance products to credit unions. These include life insurance, loan repayment insurance, and funeral plan cover to credit union members, as well as motor insurance policies through its subsidiary Credit Union Insurance Ltd. (BB/Stable/--).

Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that NZACU will remain an integrated and important service provider to a material portion of the New Zealand credit union industry. Rating stability also factors in an expectation that NZACU’s business position and franchise will not be marginalized by further anticipated consolidation in the New Zealand credit union sector or from any material migration of its key customers to other service providers. These are also factors that if not maintained represent the most likely areas of downward rating pressure. The most likely area of upward rating potential relates to NZACU’s capital and earnings assessment.