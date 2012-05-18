TEXT-S&P report: Aust, NZ utilities face regulatory challenges

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor‘s) May 18, 2012--Australian utilities are facing new price-setting rules proposed by the country’s regulator in the medium term, while New Zealand utilities are still contesting regulatory input methodologies for determining network prices. These changes, if material or adverse, could affect the predictability of rated utilities’ regulated cash flows and their stable credit outlook. That’s according to a new report published today,Regulatory Cloud Still Hangs Over Stable Outlook For Australian And New Zealand Utilities, by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

“Despite the regulatory uncertainty, we consider that the regulatory framework will likely remain supportive of regulated/contracted utilities in the countries,” Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Andrew Choi said. “This expectation together with the rated utilities’ adequate liquidity positions and relatively minimal debt maturities, underpin our expectation of a stable outlook for the sector in 2012.”

Apart from regulatory changes, the industry is experiencing declining demand for electricity and gas. On the other hand, peak electricity demand is rising, which would require more capital investments to cater for the higher load.