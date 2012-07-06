FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Assigns 'BBB+' Rating To OCBC Bank's Preference Shares
July 6, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Assigns 'BBB+' Rating To OCBC Bank's Preference Shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) July 6, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB+’ issue rating to the issue of noncumulative nonconvertible Class M preference shares by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. (OCBC Bank: AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+). The shares will be denominated in Singapore dollar.

The preference shares will rank junior to depositors and all other creditors, pari passu with all parity obligations, and senior only to OCBC Bank’s ordinary shares. The bank intends for this issue to qualify as Tier 1 regulatory capital, as the Monetary Authority of Singapore defines the term.

In line with our hybrid criteria, the shares will be eligible for 33% adjusted common equity credit because we classify them as intermediate hybrid capital instruments.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
