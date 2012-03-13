TEXT-Fitch Rates OCBC's Senior Bonds Final 'AA-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp’s (OCBC) USD1bn 1.625% senior bonds due 2015 a final rating of ‘AA-'. This rating action follows the completion of the bonds issue, and the receipt of documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 6 March 2012.

The bonds are rated at the same level as OCBC’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the bonds constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds from the bonds are to be used for OCBC’s general corporate purposes.

Established in 1932, OCBC is a Singapore-based listed bank. It has been expanding within Asia, although as at end-2011, Singapore and Malaysia accounted for the majority of its asset base at 82%.

For more details on OCBC’s ratings and credit profile, please refer to “Fitch Affirms OCBC at ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable”, dated 29 April 2011, and OCBC’s full rating report, dated 11 May 2011, on www.fitchratings.com. The list of OCBC’s ratings is as follows: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR ‘F1+’ - Viability Rating ‘aa-’ - Support Rating ‘1’ - Support Rating Floor ‘A-'