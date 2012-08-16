BRIEF- Moody's Investors Service and Moody's America Latina placed Oi S.A. (Oi) and Telemar Norte Leste S.A. Baa2 global ratings and Aaa.br national scale ratings, respectively, on review for possible downgrade.
BRIEF- Moody's Investors Service and Moody's America Latina placed Oi S.A. (Oi) and Telemar Norte Leste S.A. Baa2 global ratings and Aaa.br national scale ratings, respectively, on review for possible downgrade.
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service and Moody’s America Latina placed Oi S.A. (Oi) and Telemar Norte Leste S.A. Baa2 global ratings and Aaa.br national scale ratings, respectively, on review for possible downgrade.