BRIEF- Moody's Investors Service and Moody's America Latina placed Oi S.A. (Oi) and Telemar Norte Leste S.A. Baa2 global ratings and Aaa.br national scale ratings, respectively, on review for possible downgrade.
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 16, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF- Moody's Investors Service and Moody's America Latina placed Oi S.A. (Oi) and Telemar Norte Leste S.A. Baa2 global ratings and Aaa.br national scale ratings, respectively, on review for possible downgrade.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service and Moody’s America Latina placed Oi S.A. (Oi) and Telemar Norte Leste S.A. Baa2 global ratings and Aaa.br national scale ratings, respectively, on review for possible downgrade.

