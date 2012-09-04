BRIEF-Moody's Investor's Service has assigned an Aa2 enhanced (MSDE) rating with a negative outlook to Onamia Independent School District 480's (MN) $12 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2012B
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investor’s Service has assigned an Aa2 enhanced (MSDE) rating with a negative outlook to Onamia Independent School District 480’s (MN) $12 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2012B