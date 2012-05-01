TEXT-Fitch affirms Origin Energy at 'BBB+', Outlook stable

(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Origin Energy Limited’s (Origin) Long- and Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB+’ and at ‘F2’, respectively. The Outlook is Stable.

At the same time, the agency has affirmed Origin’s foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB+'. Origin Energy Contact No.2 Ltd’s preference shares have also been affirmed at ‘BBB-'.

“Origin’s financial risk profile will remain under some pressure over the medium term from large debt-funded capex and long lead times to revenue generation, in particular that associated with its share of Australia Pacific LNG,” said Sajal Kishore, Director with the Fitch’s Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team. Fitch expects Origin will only begin to accrue cash generated from the sale of LNG from the joint venture Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) with ConocoPhillips (‘A’/Rating Watch Negative), and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec, ‘A’/Stable) from the financial year ending June 2016.

“However, the Stable Outlook on its Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch’s expectation that Origin can maintain a credit profile appropriate for its current ratings over the medium-term,” added Mr Kishore.

Fitch expects an announcement of a final investment decision in 2012 on the second train of its joint-venture APLNG’s gas liquefaction project. As such, Fitch’s analysis includes the capex associated with the full two-train development at an estimated total cost of USD20bn, including contingencies. The agency’s expectations are based on the assumption that Origin’s share of the total investment will be funded by internal resources and on expectation that it would reduce its share with a further stake sale to Sinopec. Any material deviation in the final project equity structure and related funding options will likely result in a negative rating action given Origin’s limited headroom under its current ratings on a projected basis till FY16.

Negative rating action may be taken if its forecast funds flow from operations (FFO) gross interest cover deteriorates to below 4.5x (5.5x in FY11) and forecast total adjusted net debt to operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental or lease expenditure rises above 3.0x (FY11: 2.2x), both on a sustained basis.

“Provided adequate liquidity is maintained, Fitch would not treat a temporary breach in Origin’s forecast FFO interest cover negative guideline during the APLNG construction phase in itself to lead to a negative rating action,” added Mr Kishore.

Origin’s ratings are underpinned by its dominant market position across its integrated generation and retail businesses and its upstream assets. It also reflects a strong liquidity position through undrawn but committed credit facilities and cash balances of AUD5.5bn as at 31 December 2011 and continued access to domestic and offshore capital markets.

Origin placed two hybrid issues of EUR500m and AUD900m respectively in 2011. Under Fitch’s hybrid criteria, the EUR hybrid has been assigned a 50% equity credit till 16 June 2016 and the AUD hybrid a 50% equity credit till 22 December 2031.