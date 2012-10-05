FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Rates Origin Energy Ltd.'s Proposed Eur500 Mil MTN 'BBB+'
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 5, 2012 / 1:16 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Rates Origin Energy Ltd.'s Proposed Eur500 Mil MTN 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY (Standard & Poor‘s) Oct. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘BBB+’ rating to the EUR500 million, 7-year fixed-rate, senior guaranteed notes to be issued by Origin Energy Finance Ltd under its US$10 billion medium-term notes (MTN) program. The notes will be guaranteed by Origin Energy Ltd. (Origin; BBB+/Negative/A-2) and certain of its subsidiaries. When issued, the notes will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt issued or guaranteed by Origin. The proceeds are expected to be used to repay existing debt and to fund the company’s capital contributions to the Australia Pacific LNG Pty Ltd.’s coal-seam-gas to liquefied-natural-gas project.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios and Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.