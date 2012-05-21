FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch Affirms ORIX APL Trust 2010-1's Class A TBIs at 'AAAsf'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ORIX APL Trust 2010-1 as shown below. The transaction is a securitisation of non-recourse mortgage loans collateralised by multi-family rental apartments, originated by ORIX Corporation.

JPY7.2bn* class A trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable *

as of 18 May 2012

The affirmation reflects Fitch’s view that available credit enhancement (CE) is sufficient to support the current ratings. CE has continued to grow due to sequential payment from scheduled amortisation and prepayments. The overall performance of the collateral properties has remained within Fitch’s initial assumption.

No loans have been delinquent or have defaulted to date, despite extensive damage to the collateral properties backing the remaining three loans as a result of the earthquake in March 2011. The necessary repairs to these properties were completed in the following months and all loans have remained performing to date.

Fitch believes that the fully amortising nature of the underlying loans, together with the sequential payment structure and expected growth in CE, protect the transaction from potential deterioration in pool performance and quality.

